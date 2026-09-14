Brokers charging up to Rs 28 crore — for pardon from Trump White House: Report

American lobbyists such as Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are pitching their Washington connections to people seeking pardons from United States (US) President Donald Trump, with fees reaching millions of dollars, according to a CBS News investigation.

In August, the two met convicted felon Ammon Covino and his wife, Crystal, at a bar in Virginia, United States, the American news broadcaster reported.

“With this particular White House, you have to put pressure on the president from all directions in a consistent way to force his hand,” Burkman said.

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Covino, an aquarium operator who served nearly two years for illegally transporting a shark and stingray across state lines, had already applied for a pardon through the Biden Justice Department. Trump rejected it in July.