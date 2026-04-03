VIDEO: US strikes destroy Iran’s tallest bridge, 8 killed; Trump warns ‘much more fo follow’

The Bridge linking Karaj to Tehran, bombed by the US on 2 April. (Photo: X/@araghchi)

United States President Donald Trump late Thursday claimed responsibility for destroying Iran’s tallest bridge via airstrikes, a 136 metre-high $400m B1 suspension bridge between Tehran and Karaj.

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Warning the country of more destruction, Trump posted a video on Truth Social, which he claimed, showed an Iranian bridge dramatically “tumbling down,” and wrote: “There is nothing left of what still could become a great country.”

Eight people were killed and 95 wounded, according to Karaj, Iran’s state media.

Trump also warned Iran to make a deal “before it’s too late.” The strikes come a day after he threatened to bomb the country “back to the stone ages.”