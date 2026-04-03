VIDEO: US strikes destroy Iran’s tallest bridge, 8 killed; Trump warns ‘much more fo follow’

The strikes come a day after he threatened to bomb the country “back to the stone ages”.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 3, 2026 06:30 AM IST
iran tallest bridge destroyedThe Bridge linking Karaj to Tehran, bombed by the US on 2 April. (Photo: X/@araghchi)
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United States President Donald Trump late Thursday claimed responsibility for destroying Iran’s tallest bridge via airstrikes, a 136 metre-high $400m B1 suspension bridge between Tehran and Karaj.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Warning the country of more destruction, Trump posted a video on Truth Social, which he claimed, showed an Iranian bridge dramatically “tumbling down,” and wrote: “There is nothing left of what still could become a great country.”

Eight people were killed and 95 wounded, according to Karaj, Iran’s state media.

Trump also warned Iran to make a deal “before it’s too late.” The strikes come a day after he threatened to bomb the country “back to the stone ages.”

‘Only conveys defeat’: Iran reacts to airstrikes

Soon after Trump claimed responsibility for the attack, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi took to X to assert that such attacks won’t compel the country to surrender. “Striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender,” he wrote.

He added: “It only conveys the defeat and moral collapse of an enemy in disarray.” He also said that the civilian infrastructure that’s being destroyed in the war with the US and Israel “will be built back stronger.”

“What will never recover: damage to America’s standing,” Araghchi added.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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