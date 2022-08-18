scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

It’s going to be long-term proposition for India to reorient foreign policy away from Russia, says US

India has raised oil imports from Russia after the Ukraine war despite criticism from the West and continues to engage with Moscow for business.

By: PTI | Washington |
Updated: August 18, 2022 10:48:55 am
US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

It is going to be a long-term proposition for India — which has a decades-old relationship with Moscow — to reorient its foreign policy away from Russia, the US has said, insisting that re-aligning one’s approach is not like flipping a light switch.

When asked about India increasing its imports of Russian oil and fertilisers and potentially buying the Russian air defence systems, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “It is not for me to speak about another country’s foreign policy.”

“But what I can do is point out what we have heard from India. We have seen countries around the world speak clearly, including with their votes in the UN General Assembly against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine,” Price told reporters in Washington.

“But we also recognise, as I was saying just a moment ago, that this is not flipping a light switch,” he said on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...

“This is something that, especially for countries that have historical relationships with Russia. Relationships that, as is the case with India, extend back decades, it is going to be a long-term proposition to re-orient foreign policy away from Russia,” he said in response to a question.

The US and European nations have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

India has raised oil imports from Russia after the Ukraine war despite criticism from the West and continues to engage with Moscow for business.

Advertisement

In May, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become India’s second-biggest supplier of oil behind Iraq as refiners snapped up Russian crude available at a deep discount following the war in Ukraine.

Indian refiners bought about 25 million barrels of Russian oil in May.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said New Delhi had not been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil but made the US and others realise that the government had the “moral duty” to ensure that the people got the “best deal”.

Advertisement

In October 2018, India signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the then-Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

The S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia.

The US, Price said, has worked very closely with India bilaterally and through the Quad grouping “to signal, and the Indians have done so very clearly what should be the inviolable principle of state sovereignty”.

Price also responded to a series of questions on a multilateral joint military exercise that involves Russia and China and several other countries, including India, saying countries routinely make their own sovereign decisions.

“It is absolutely their right to do so regarding what, if any, military exercises to take part in. I’ll also note that most of the participating countries also routinely participate in a wide array of military exercises and exchanges with the United States as well,” he said.

Advertisement

The US does not read anything into their engagements in this activity, Price said.

“Now, the broader point is that we have seen a burgeoning relationship, including in the security realm between the PRC (People’s Republic of China) and Russia. We’ve seen a burgeoning relationship between Russia and Iran for example, and we have made public elements of that,” he said.

Advertisement

“That is of concern because of the vision that countries like China and Russia have for the international order,” Price said.

It is a vision that is starkly at odds with the liberal vision that the US and its allies and partners have for the international system, he said.

Advertisement

“It is starkly at odds with the underpinnings of the international system that has been in place for some eight decades following the end of the second World War, a system that has undergirded unprecedented levels of stability, security, prosperity across the world that includes including Europe, Indo-Pacific and everywhere in between,” he noted.

“It is the difference between a profoundly liberal order and a profoundly illiberal order in which all of the principles that the United States, that our allies, that our partners, that the United Nations, and that, by the way, countries like Russia and China have previously stood for and in some cases still profess to stand for,” Price said.

It is a vision that is profoundly opposed to many of those principles, he added.

“…We’ve been very clear in our engagements with the PRC regarding the consequences of doing so. We have yet to see any change in the PRC’s behaviour indicating that they are moving in that direction,” Price said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 10:43:11 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

5

Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni
Lakhimpur Kheri

SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement