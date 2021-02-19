US officially rejoins Paris Climate accord, 107 days after it quit

The United States of America has officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accord. In the picture, US President Joe Biden is in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. (AP)

The United States of America has officially re-joined the Paris Climate accord Friday, at least 107 days after it had quit the pact and 30 days after President Joe Biden fulfilled his promise on his first day in office. Today’s development is deeply symbolic for the rest of the world even as political leaders across the globe hope that America rises to the occasion and fulfill its climate ambitions.

What global leaders are really anticipating is for the US to announce the pathway for cutting emissions of greenhouse gases by 2030 with the ambition to put the country on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050.

On his first day in office, President Biden had signed an executive order reversing the Paris Climate accord pullout ordered by his predecessor, President Donald Trump, in 2019. “A cry for survival comes from the planet itself,” Biden had said in his inaugural address. “A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear now.”

In December 2015, 195 countries signed an agreement to slow the process of global warming by making efforts to “hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels”.

Speaking on the development, Laurence Tubiana, France’s Climate Change Ambassador and Special Representative for COP21 and CEO of the European Climate Foundation, hailed the US re-entry but added a note of caution that “the climate crisis is deepening”.

“It’s good to have the US back in the Paris Agreement, but sadly we have no time to celebrate. The climate crisis is deepening and this is the year we need all major polluters to step up and deliver stronger plans to deliver a safe, clean and prosperous future for everyone. The US needs to come to COP26 with a strong commitment: the urgency of the crisis is clear, and this means a new US target of at least 50% GHG cuts on 2005 levels by 2030, ideally more,” she said