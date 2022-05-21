scorecardresearch
Joe Biden says US offered Covid vaccines to North Korea but no response

North Korea has imposed a sweeping lockdown and other restrictions during its first confirmed outbreak.

By: Reuters | Seoul |
May 21, 2022 2:05:00 pm
US President Joe Biden (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden said Saturday his country had offered to provide coronavirus vaccines to North Korea, which has imposed a sweeping lockdown and other restrictions during its first confirmed outbreak, but there had been no response from Pyongyang.

He made the remarks at a joint news conference with South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, following their first summit in Seoul.

