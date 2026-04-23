US Iran War News Live Updates: Lebanon likely to protest widespread demolitions by Israeli military at Washington peace talks

A woman stands inside a heavily damaged home as a funeral procession for Hezbollah fighters killed before the ceasefire in the war with Israel passes nearby, in Kfar Sir, southern Lebanon, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (AP Photo)

US Iran War Live: Lebanese officials are planning to raise the issue of widespread demolitions on Thursday when they hold ceasefire talks with their Israeli counterparts in Washington, news agency Associated Press reported. Since the ceasefire with Hezbollah came into effect, the Israeli army has been destroying homes in areas of southern Lebanon, which it claimed were used as outposts by the Iran-backed militant group, it reported.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump does not consider Iran’s seizure of ships in the Strait of Hormuz as a ceasefire violation, the White House said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the president does not view the seizures as violations of the truce he unilaterally extended Tuesday “because these were not US ships. These were not Israeli ships.” The comments come after Iran seized two ships in the strategic chokepoing.

Story continues below this ad Iranian forces on Wednesday fired at three merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media outlets. One of the ships that came under attack–container ship Epaminondas–was headed to the Mundra port in Gujarat. The attacks come close on the heels of US forces seizing a few Iranian oil tankers attempting to slip through its blockade. Iran has, meanwhile, condemned the US blockade, calling it “armed piracy” and a breach of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Iran-US ceasefire: Key developments Iran seizes ships: Iran has seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, tightening its grip on the strategic chokepoint after US President Donald Trump announced he was indefinitely calling off attacks, with no sign of peace talks restarting, Reuters reported.

Iran has seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, tightening its grip on the strategic chokepoint after US President Donald Trump announced he was indefinitely calling off attacks, with no sign of peace talks restarting, Reuters reported. Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Lebanese negotiators are pushing to extend a fragile ceasefire with Israel by at least one month as part of broader efforts to de-escalate tensions with Hezbollah, sources told CNN.

Lebanese negotiators are pushing to extend a fragile ceasefire with Israel by at least one month as part of broader efforts to de-escalate tensions with Hezbollah, sources told CNN. No new deadline for peace talks: Trump said that the US had agreed to a request by Pakistani mediators “to hold ‌our Attack on the Country of Iran until ​such time as their ​leaders and representatives can ​come up with a unified proposal … and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.” He has, however, not set any deadline for the proposal or discussions.

Trump said that the US had agreed to a request by Pakistani mediators “to hold ‌our Attack on the Country of Iran until ​such time as their ​leaders and representatives can ​come up with a unified proposal … and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.” He has, however, not set any deadline for the proposal or discussions. Lebanese journalist killed: On Wednesday, Israeli air strikes on Lebanon ​killed at least five people, including the Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil. Khalil was taking cover inside a house in southern Lebanon while reporting on the Israel-Hezbollah war, AP reported. Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates Apr 23, 2026 12:10 PM IST US Iran War News Live: Iranian soldiers board containers as Tehran seizes 2 ships in Strait of Hormuz Iranian state TV Thursday aired a video clip that purportedly showed armed soldiers boarding two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has seized two ships in the water strip, tightening its grip on the strategic chokepoint after US President Donald Trump called off attacks “indefinitely”, with no ​sign of peace talks restarting. Iran has accused the ships of operating without permits and tampering navigation system. Watch video here: Apr 23, 2026 12:06 PM IST US Iran War News Live: 'Trump doesn't view Iran's seizure of ships in Hormuz as a ceasefire violation', says White House United States President Donald Trump has refused to acknowledge Iran’s seizure of ships in the Strait of Hormuz as a ceasefire violation, according to the White House. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, communicating the statement over an interview with Fox News, said the president does not view the seizures as violations of the truce he unilaterally extended Tuesday “because these were not US ships. These were not Israeli ships.” The comments come after Iran seized two ships in the strategic chokepoint after Trump called off attacks “indefinitely”, with no ​sign of peace talks restarting. (Fox News) Apr 23, 2026 11:59 AM IST US Iran War News Live: Lebanon likely to protest widespread demolitions by Israeli military at Washington peace talks Lebanese officials are planning to raise the issue of widespread demolitions on Thursday when they hold ceasefire talks with their Israeli counterparts in Washington, news agency Associated Press reported. Since the ceasefire with Hezbollah came into effect, the Israeli army has been destroying homes in areas of southern Lebanon, which it claimed were used as outposts by the Iran-backed militant group, it reported. (AP) Apr 23, 2026 11:59 AM IST Good morning! Welcome to our live blog. Follow here for the latest updates on US-Iran war!

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