US FAA outage LIVE updates: Over 1,200 flights delayed across United States, White House says no evidence of cyber attack

United States Flights System Outrage Live Updates: A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) brought flights to a standstill across the United States Wednesday, the Associated Press (AP) reported. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights within, into, and out of the US have been delayed. An additional 91 flights within, into or out of the United States were also canceled.
Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast and airlines said that they were aware of the situation and beginning to suspend flights, Reuters reported. The agency said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System. United Airlines said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and it would issue an update when it learned more from the FAA. “Arriving and departing passengers can expect delays this morning and throughout the day,” Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, The White House has said that there is no evidence of a cyber attack in the FAA system outage and President Joe Biden has ordered an investigation. In a tweet, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, that the President directed DOT (Department of Transportation) to conduct a full investigation into the causes and that the FAA will provide regular updates.
Meanwhile, The White House has said that there is no evidence of a cyber attack in the FAA system outage and President Joe Biden has ordered an investigation.
"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT (Department of Transportation) to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates," Jean-Pierre said in a Twitter post.
Over 1,200 flights, within, into or out of the United States have been delayed and many more are expected to be affected due to a technical glitch, the AP reported. The US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) system, that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures, was not processing updated information, the civil aviation regulator’s website showed on Wednesday.
In an advisory, the FAA said its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system had “failed”. There was no immediate estimate for when it would be back, the website showed, though NOTAMs issued before the outage were still viewable. Read our explainer here
"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," FAA said on Twitter.
