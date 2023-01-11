US FAA outage LIVE updates: Over 1,200 flights delayed across United States, White House says no evidence of cyber attack

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast and airlines said that they were aware of the situation and beginning to suspend flights. (File photo/AP)

United States Flights System Outrage Live Updates: A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) brought flights to a standstill across the United States Wednesday, the Associated Press (AP) reported. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights within, into, and out of the US have been delayed. An additional 91 flights within, into or out of the United States were also canceled.

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast and airlines said that they were aware of the situation and beginning to suspend flights, Reuters reported. The agency said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System. United Airlines said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and it would issue an update when it learned more from the FAA. “Arriving and departing passengers can expect delays this morning and throughout the day,” Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, The White House has said that there is no evidence of a cyber attack in the FAA system outage and President Joe Biden has ordered an investigation. In a tweet, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, that the President directed DOT (Department of Transportation) to conduct a full investigation into the causes and that the FAA will provide regular updates.