After success in seating federal judges, Joe Biden hits resistance

Written by Carl Hulse

After early success in nominating and confirming federal judges, President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have begun to encounter stiffer Republican resistance to their efforts to reshape the courts.

Tennessee Republicans have raised objections to Biden’s pick for an influential appeals court there — the administration’s first judicial nominee from a state represented by two Republican senators — and a circuit court candidate is likely to need every Democratic vote to win confirmation in a coming floor showdown.

The obstacles threaten to slow or halt a little-noticed winning streak for the Biden administration on Capitol Hill, where the White House has set a rapid pace in filling vacancies on the federal bench, even surpassing the rate of the Trump era, when Republicans were focused almost single-mindedly on confirming judges.

In contrast to the administration’s struggle on its legislative agenda, the lower-profile judicial push has been one of the highlights of the first year of the Biden presidency. Democrats say they intend to aggressively press forward to counter the Trump judicial juggernaut of the previous four years, and they may have limited time to do so, given the possibility of losing control of the Senate in next year’s midterm elections.

“We are taking this seriously,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Judiciary Committee chair, who plans to advance nominees through the end of the year and beyond. “We are going to move everything we can legally move.”

Biden, a former Judiciary Committee chair with deep expertise on the confirmation process, has sent the Senate 64 judicial nominations, including 16 appeals court picks and 46 district court nominees. That is the most at this point of any recent presidential term dating to Ronald Reagan. Twenty-eight nominees have been confirmed — nine appeals court judges and 19 district court judges.

By comparison, Trump had sent the Senate 57 judicial nominees, 13 of whom were confirmed, by mid-November 2017. At the end of four years, Trump had won confirmation of three Supreme Court justices, 54 appeals court judges and 174 district court judges.

Biden’s nominees are extraordinarily diverse in both legal background and ethnicity. The White House and liberal interest groups have been promoting public defenders and civil rights lawyers in addition to the more traditional choices of prosecutors and corporate lawyers. According to the White House, 47 of the 64 nominees are women and 41 of them identify as people of color, allowing the administration to record many firsts across the judiciary.

“The diversity is really greater than anyone could have hoped for,” said Russ Feingold, a former senator and the head of the American Constitution Society, a progressive group that has been active in recommending nominees to the White House. “People are ecstatic.”

The vast majority of the Biden nominees so far have been put forward for appeals and district court seats in states represented by two Democratic senators, in close consultation with those lawmakers, smoothing the way to confirmation. They are replacing mainly judges appointed by Democratic presidents.

“He is picking the low-hanging fruit,” said Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution and a longtime expert in tracking judicial nominations.

According to figures from Wheeler and the White House, 15 of Biden’s 16 appeals court nominees were for vacancies in the District of Columbia or in states represented by two Democratic senators. Forty-three of the 46 district court nominees were for seats in states represented by two Democrats or the District of Columbia. Three others were in Ohio, which is represented by a senator from each party, and received the support of the Republican, Sen. Rob Portman.

But Biden will need to venture into more challenging territory if he wants to sustain his drive by producing nominees in states represented by Republicans. Most Republicans are likely to be tough sells when it comes to their home turf.

After the White House on November 17 nominated Andre Mathis, a Memphis lawyer, to the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals, Tennessee’s two Republican senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, complained that the administration had not “substantively” consulted with them on the selection. One person familiar with the process said the two had backed an experienced Black judge with Democratic ties for the opening but that the person was passed over for Mathis, who is also Black.

“We attempted to work in good faith with the White House in identifying qualified candidates for this position, but ultimately the White House simply informed us of its choice,” the senators said in a statement.

In nominating Mathis, the White House noted he would be the first Black man from Tennessee to sit on the 6th Circuit and the first Black nominee for the court in 24 years. Administration officials said his combination of civil and criminal experience was a plus.

“We were grateful to discuss potential candidates from the 6th Circuit with both Tennessee senators’ offices starting several months ago, and we are enthusiastic about Andre Mathis’ historic nomination,” said Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson.

In the past, senators’ opposition to a judicial nominee from their state would be enough to derail the confirmation. Under an arcane Judiciary Committee practice, the two senators would either return what is known as a “blue slip” — a piece of paper signifying that they had been consulted about the nomination, in line with the Constitution’s requirement for the president to seek the Senate’s “advice and consent” — or withhold it, effectively blocking the selection.

But Republicans ended that tradition during the Trump era and Democrats are unlikely to restore it, freeing the White House to go its own way if it chooses, although administration officials say they intend to confer in good faith with Republican senators.

Although Republicans can slow the process and try to put up other roadblocks, changes in Senate rules mean that Democrats can advance and confirm judges with a simple majority vote. But doing so requires Democrats, who control the 50-50 Senate through Vice President Kamala Harris’s tiebreaking power, to hold together and be willing to devote floor time to a nominee.

Democrats summoned Harris last month to break a tie to allow another nominee, Jennifer Sung, to clear the Judiciary Committee after the panel deadlocked on her nomination to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. Republicans criticized Sung over a blistering letter she signed in 2018 opposing the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The letter from Yale Law School students, alumni and educators called Kavanaugh an “intellectually and morally bankrupt ideologue intent on rolling back our rights and the rights of our clients.” Sung apologized for the letter during her confirmation hearing in September and conceded it was overheated. Republicans still unanimously opposed her nomination, making her the first Biden nominee to require a floor vote.

Republicans have objected to many of Biden’s judicial picks, calling them too liberal and insufficiently grounded in the Constitution. But most of the nominees have drawn at least a smattering of Republican support for confirmation — although in the past, judicial candidates often did not require roll call votes at all.

Republicans have offered Biden and Democrats grudging praise for their efforts, comparing it favorably with the sluggish pace of the Democratic-held Senate in confirming judges selected by the Obama administration when Biden was vice president.

“Obviously, we made a priority of it and I think Democrats realize they missed an opportunity during the Obama administration,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a senior Republican member of the Judiciary Committee.

One reason for the shift is that Democrats are well aware they may have a limited window.

Their control of the Senate is at real risk next year, and a Republican takeover would drastically impede Biden’s ability to install judges over the final two years of his term. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., now the minority leader, showed how that could work beginning in 2015, when Republicans gained the majority and slow-walked Obama administration nominees, refusing even a hearing for a Supreme Court pick.

“They realize they might not be filling any vacancies come January 2023,” Wheeler said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.