US: 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that shows a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten.
Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended during the course of the Arkansas state police’s investigation into the incident and the sheriff’s office’s internal investigation. A Mulberry police officer also was suspended.
“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Damante said.
In a statement released Sunday evening, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said the officer involved in the incident is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. “The city of Mulberry and the Mulberry police department takes these investigations very seriously,” Gregory said.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store employee in Mulberry on Sunday morning. Mulberry is located about 137 miles (220.48 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.
Police said when the officers confronted the man, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to the arrest seen in the video. Three law enforcement officers are seen in the video. One can be seen punching the shoeless suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen kneeing him, and a third is holding him down.
The unidentified man was arrested and taken to a local hospital. He faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges, police said.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said Sunday night on Twitter that the “incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.”
No further information was immediately available.
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging marketsPremium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
BJP have reached out, offered to drop cases if I join: Manish Sisodia
Tasmanian tigers, mammoths: Are de-extinction projects human vanity?
Pune Rural police arrest man for ‘raping minor’; probe on
IMD issues yellow alert for Kerala
TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process begins; check eligibility criteria, list of required documents
Covid-19 cases on the decline in Delhi, positivity rate at 7.25%
‘Covid virus does not yet have a seasonality or act predictably’: WHO’s epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter turns ‘winter warrior’ for next flight
Ghat areas in Pune may receive very heavy rainfall today, warns IMD
Why Brendon McCullum won’t drop the struggling Zak Crawley
Kapil Sharma drops seductive poses as he makes his ramp debut, ends it with a big laugh. Watch
Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League: When and where to watch?