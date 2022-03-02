Watch: UN diplomats walk out as Russian envoy addresses UN session in Geneva

Over 100 diplomats from countries worldwide walked out during a UN session Tuesday as a symbolic protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The walkout took place just as Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was set to address the United Nations Human Rights Council session via video from Moscow. Ukrainian ambassador to UN Yevheniia Filipenko led the boycott.

Envoys of the European Union, the United States, Britain and other Western nations walked out in protest, leaving behind envoys from China, Syria, Tunisia, Venezuela and Yemen, among others.

A similar action was taken earlier at the Conference of Disarmament session.

As per a report by news agency AFP, the walkout from the Conference of Disarmament was followed by Filipenko standing behind the Ukrainian flag and expressing gratitude for the support from the crowd. “Thank you very much for this wonderful show of support to Ukrainians who are fighting for their independence,” she said.

Russia had earlier informed that Lavrov will not attend the high-level UNHRC meetings and council of disarmament meetings in person as the EU restriction of Russian aircrafts in European airspace affects his ability to reach Geneva.

Even Switzerland, a traditionally neutral nation, imposed financial sanctions on Lavrov.

The meeting room can accommodate up to 200 people under the current UN Covid-19 rules.

During the meeting, Lavrov highlighted that international security was endangered because of Ukrainian authorities as they had “embarked on dangerous games related to plans to acquire their own nuclear weapons.” He further added, ” The irresponsible statements made on the subject are not just bravado. Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technologies.”

Russia calls its invasion a “special military operation” to resolve issues related to “neo-Nazis” dominating Ukraine.