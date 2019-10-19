United Nations headquarters to remain closed over weekend due to cash crisis

Due to the ongoing cash crisis, the United Nations Headquarters in New York will remain closed in the forthcoming weekend.

“The UNHQ building in NYC will be closed on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) due to the ongoing cash crisis,” the organisation announced on Twitter.

The tweet further asked: “Has your country made its contribution to this year’s regular UN budget yet?”

As per the document shared by the United Nations, 131 member states have paid their regular budget assessments in full. Of the total, only 34 members have paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30-day period specified in the UN”s Financial Regulation.

India was one of the 35 countries to have paid all its dues on time, and it contributed USD 23,253,808 by October 10, 2019.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonia Guterres said last week that it is running a deficit of USD 230 million and may run out of money by the end of October.