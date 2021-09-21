scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
United Nations general assembly meeting: World leaders return to face many escalating crises

Pressing issues include Covid-19 pandemic, rising US-China tensions, Afghanistan's unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 1:51:54 pm

World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years on Tuesday with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging Covid-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet.

Other pressing issues are rising US-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region.

Last year, no leaders came to the UN because the coronavirus was sweeping the globe, so all their addresses were pre-recorded. This year, the General Assembly offered leaders a choice of coming to New York or remaining online, and more than 100 heads of state and government decided to appear in person in the General Assembly hall.

By tradition, the first country to speak is Brazil, whose president, Jair Bolsonaro, isn’t vaccinated. The three most closely watched speakers on Tuesday are expected to be US President Joe Biden, appearing at the UN for the first time since his defeat of Donald Trump in the November election, China’s President Xi Jinping, who in a surprise move will deliver a video address, and Iran’s recently elected hardline President Ebrahim Raisi.

Live Blog

Follow live updates here.

13:51 (IST)21 Sep 2021
US believes in UN, its value: Biden tells Guterres

The US believes in the United Nations and its value, President Joe Biden has told UN chief Antonio Guterres, underlining that the strong bonds between America and the world body are more important than ever as current challenges like the COVID-19 and climate crisis can only be met with global solutions.

Biden met UN Secretary General Guterres after arriving here on Monday for his first address to the high-level UN General Assembly session as American President. Biden will address world leaders in-person from the iconic General Assembly hall on Tuesday on day one of the week-long General Debate, describing his address to the General Assembly as "a great honour." (PTI)

Biden aims to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID, more

US President Joe Biden planned to use his first address before the UN General Assembly to reassure other nations of American leadership on the global stage and call on allies to move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses.

Biden, who arrived in New York on Monday evening to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of Tuesday's address, offered a full-throated endorsement of the body's relevance and ambition at a difficult moment in history.

The president, in brief remarks at the start of his meeting with Guterres, returned to his mantra that "America is back" — a phrase that's become presidential shorthand meant to encapsulate his promise to take a dramatically different tack with allies than predecessor Donald Trump.

