United Kingdom faces fresh unity challenge as Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland leaders join forces

The leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday signed an agreement calling on the UK government to prepare for constitutional change, in a move that could intensify questions over the future of the United Kingdom.

The first ministers of the three devolved nations said their futures were tied to Europe and urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s government to recognise their right to determine their own constitutional arrangements, Associated Press reported.

It is the first time the leaders of all three nations have come from either pro-independence parties, in the case of Scotland and Wales, or a pro-unification party, in Northern Ireland, which remains part of the UK more than a century after the rest of Ireland gained independence.

🚨 NEW: The leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland say the future of their nations “belongs in the European Union” as they call for independence from the UK pic.twitter.com/oFPZJVE5ig — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 14, 2026

“For people watching across these islands — for people watching around the world — there could be no clearer sign that Westminster’s time is coming to an end,” the leaders said in a memorandum of understanding, referring to the UK Parliament.

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A challenge to Westminster

The agreement came about 48 hours after US President Donald Trump weighed in on the politically sensitive issue of Irish reunification, saying he would “love to see” a united Ireland during a visit to his golf course hosting the Irish Open.

Burnham’s spokesperson dismissed the prospect of the pact posing an immediate threat to the union. He said the prime minister remained strongly committed to the United Kingdom and was more concerned with reducing the cost of living than constitutional debates.

“The United Kingdom is at its best when people come together around our shared values and problem-solving, rather than division,” spokesperson Tom Wells said.

Nicola McEwen, director of the University of Glasgow Centre for Public Policy, said the summit was symbolically significant but had no legal force, Associated Press reported.

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Push for referendums

The UK introduced devolution in the late 1990s, giving Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland varying degrees of legislative and policy-making powers through their own governments and parliaments. Westminster, however, retained authority over national matters and issues relating to England.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill called for independence and unification referendums respectively. Welsh leader Rhun ap Iorwerth did not set out a timetable for an independence vote.

The three leaders attended the meeting in their political capacities rather than their official ones, possibly because O’Neill heads a power-sharing administration with the Democratic Unionist Party.

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly of the DUP accused O’Neill, a member of Sinn Fein, of “weaponising” the office of first minister by signing the agreement.

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Scotland’s independence push

Scotland held an independence referendum in 2014, with voters rejecting separation from the UK by 55 per cent to 45 per cent. But support for independence has grown since the Brexit vote, according to McEwen.

Swinney, who leads the Scottish National Party, said he believed Scots would vote for independence if Westminster allowed another referendum.

Burnham told Parliament last week that he would permit a vote if there was a “clear consensus” in Scotland. He later wrote to Swinney saying another referendum was “off limits”.

Northern Ireland faces a different constitutional process. Under the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, which ended three decades of sectarian conflict known as the Troubles, the UK government is required to hold a referendum on Irish unification if evidence suggests a majority would support it.

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The British government has said that threshold has not been met. Any move towards unification would also require approval in a referendum in the Republic of Ireland.

What the pact could mean

Burnham has made devolution a major theme since taking office less than two months ago, although his focus has largely been on regional governments within England, reflecting his previous role as mayor of Greater Manchester.

Swinney sought to turn that approach to his advantage, arguing that Burnham’s emphasis on devolution should logically extend to recognising Scotland’s right to decide its own future.

McEwen said the more immediate significance of the agreement may lie in the three governments working together more regularly rather than in any immediate threat to the UK’s territorial integrity.

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Closer cooperation, she said, could give the devolved governments greater influence in negotiations with Westminster.

“It does keep on the agenda that question about, well, if the United Kingdom is a union based on consent, what is the pathway where it looks like that consent may no longer be there?” McEwen said. “Any UK government has been very reluctant to engage in that discussion.”