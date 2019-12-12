UK election voting LIVE updates: Johnson promises Brexit by January 2020, Corbyn advocates NHS

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson (right) (Reuters, AP) Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson (right) (Reuters, AP)

Voters in the United Kingdom today began voting — once again — in an election that will either pave the way for Brexit under Prime Minister Boris Johnson or propel the country towards another referendum that could reverse the decision to leave the European Union.

Polling began at 0700 GMT (12:30 PM IST) and will close at 2200 GMT (3:30 AM IST) when an exit poll will give the first indications of the result.

Voting was underway across the country in a contest that puts Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31, against opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who promises another referendum on Brexit.

After failing to deliver Brexit by an Oct. 31 deadline, Johnson called the December 12 election to break what he cast as political paralysis that had affected the country’s economy. Official results from the bulk of United Kingdom’s 650 different constituencies is likely to come between 2300 GMT to 0500 GMT (4:30 am-10:30 am IST).