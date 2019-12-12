UK election voting LIVE updates: Johnson promises Brexit by January 2020, Corbyn advocates NHS

Voters in the United Kingdom today began voting — once again — in an election that will either pave the way for Brexit under Prime Minister Boris Johnson or propel the country towards another referendum that could reverse the decision to leave the European Union.
Polling began at 0700 GMT (12:30 PM IST) and will close at 2200 GMT (3:30 AM IST) when an exit poll will give the first indications of the result.
Voting was underway across the country in a contest that puts Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31, against opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who promises another referendum on Brexit.
After failing to deliver Brexit by an Oct. 31 deadline, Johnson called the December 12 election to break what he cast as political paralysis that had affected the country’s economy. Official results from the bulk of United Kingdom’s 650 different constituencies is likely to come between 2300 GMT to 0500 GMT (4:30 am-10:30 am IST).
Highlights
The Labour Party's manifesto for the UK election promises to issue an apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. It also includes a pledge to institute an audit into the country’s colonial past.
Earlier this year, former Prime Minister Theresa May had stopped short of a formal apology when she expressed “deep regret” for the colonial misadventure on its 100th anniversary.
Over the years, issues relating to India have found mention in many election manifestos in the UK. In the 1945 election, India’s freedom had been a campaign promise of the Labour party, its manifesto pledging “the advancement of India to responsible self-government”. Read more
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that if the Conservatives win the British polls, he will get the Brexit done by January 31, 2020.
Any party with more than half the MPs (326) in the Commons usually forms the government. If no party has a majority of MPs, the one with the most can form a coalition, with one or more other parties to gain control.
Any party with more than half the MPs (326) in the Commons usually forms the government. If no party has a majority of MPs, the one with the most can form a coalition, with one or more other parties to gain control.
Johnson, Conservative Party: The Prime Minister, whose full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, is 55, and one of Britain’s premier Brexiteers, who has promised to “unleash the potential of the whole UK”. He has asked voters for a clear majority in order to “get Brexit done” by quickly passing his deal, so that the UK can be out of the EU next month.
Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party: He has been leader of Labour since 2015, describes himself as a socialist, and is frequently seen as being a bit too left-wing, with unworkably radical foreign policy opinions. He is also rather unpopular — perhaps more than Johnson, who is not very popular himself. Click here to know more.
The system is similar to India’s. Voters will choose representatives for 650 seats in the House of Commons. All British, Irish and qualifying Commonwealth citizens who are 18 years of age, living in Britain, and who had registered by the deadline of November 26, will vote. Voting will be by ballot papers at polling booths or by postal ballots, or by proxy under certain circumstances.
Polls will open at 7 am local time and close at 10 pm. Results of an exit poll, which is far more reliable than in India, will be announced soon after polls close. Official results will come in as ballot papers are counted through the night. Like in India, the UK has a first-past-the-post system, and the candidate who wins the largest number of votes in a particular constituency will become its MP.
A total of 3,322 candidates are standing across the 650 seats in the House of Commons this year. Polling stations at all constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland opened at 07:00 GMT (12:30 IST).
Voters in the United Kingdom today began voting — once again — in an election that will either pave the way for Brexit under Prime Minister Boris Johnson or propel the country towards another referendum that could reverse the decision to leave the European Union.