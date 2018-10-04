Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
United Airlines plane lands safely in Sydney after mayday call

"United flight 839 from Los Angeles to Sydney landed safely ... following a mechanical issue," Madhu Unnikrishnan, a spokesman for United Airlines, said in an emailed statement.

By: Reuters | Sydney | Published: October 4, 2018 7:51:58 am
A spokeswoman for Air Services Australia said the Boeing 787 triggered a mayday call due to low fuel reserves."No passengers were at risk at any time," she said. (File)

A United Airlines flight carrying 194 passengers and crew from Los Angeles landed without incident in Sydney early on Thursday after a mayday call caused by low fuel triggered a major emergency response in Australia’s largest city.

“United flight 839 from Los Angeles to Sydney landed safely … following a mechanical issue,” Madhu Unnikrishnan, a spokesman for United Airlines, said in an emailed statement. “The aircraft taxied to the gate and all customers disembarked normally,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Air Services Australia said the Boeing 787 triggered a mayday call due to low fuel reserves.”No passengers were at risk at any time,” she said.

A spokesman for Sydney Airport declined to comment. The New South Wales state police said in a statement a major emergency response was activated at Sydney airport after “a pilot reported a problem”.

Some major roads around the airport were closed as a precaution at 6.36 a.m. local time (2036 GMT Wednesday). The plane landed safely and roads were re-opened three minutes later.

