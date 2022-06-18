Armed gunmen open fire in Kabul Gurdwara, casualties feared

A group of unidentified gunmen stormed a gurdwara in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, and opened fire.

Gurnam Singh, the president of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan, confirmed the attack to The Indian Express. “Gunmen have opened fire in the gurdwara. We are on the other side of the building right now. Some people are suspected to be dead, but details will be clear only when we move inside,” he said.

Multiple blasts being heard from Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan where gunmen have stormed inside, said gurdwara president Gurnam Singh

Singh said there were at least 20-25 persons from the Sikh community inside the gurdwara when the attack took place.

Speaking about the attack, Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikram Sahney told The Indian Express: “The gunmen who attacked the Kabul Gurdwara are probably from the Daesh group, rivals of the Taliban. The Taliban fighters have reached the spot and a fight is ongoing between them. The gurdwara is damaged and 4 Sikhs are missing.”

Gurdwara Karte Parwan is the central gurdwara of the Sikh community in Kabul.

Gunshots being heard from Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul, Afghanistan as per some local Afghan Sikhs outside the building.

There are at least 150 Afghan Sikhs still stuck in the country following the Taliban takeover. They have been seeking visas from India for the past few months.

Last October, a few months after the Taliban took over, unidentified gunmen had stormed the Gurdwara Karte Parwan and vandalised the property. Since then, Afghan Sikhs have been appealing to be rescued to India. On March 25, 2020, a group of ISIS gunman killed at least 25 persons from the Sikh community after opening fire at the Gurdwara Guru Har Rai Sahib in Kabul. Before this, in 2018, a suicide bomber in Jalalabad killed at least 19 Sikhs and Hindus, including Awtar Singh Khalsa, father of former Sikh MP Narinder Singh Khalsa. Awtar was at the time running for parliamentary polls in Afghanistan.