UN Security Council will vote Wednesday on Syria gas attack probe: US

By: AFP | United Nations | Published: April 12, 2017 11:37:13 am
The UN Security Council will vote today on a draft resolution demanding that the Syrian government cooperate with an investigation of the suspected chemical attack last week in Idlib province, US diplomats said.
Britain, France and the United States put forward the measure which was slightly revised from a previous text presented last week in response to the suspected sarin gas attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App