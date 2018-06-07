UN Security Council says include youth in peace efforts

The resolution is a follow-up to the one adopted in December 2015 that cited the rise of radicalization among young people. (Source: Reuters) The resolution is a follow-up to the one adopted in December 2015 that cited the rise of radicalization among young people. (Source: Reuters)

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling for increased representation of young people in efforts to prevent conflict and to negotiate ends to fighting and implementation of peace agreements.

The resolution on youth, peace, and security was adopted Wednesday and warns that marginalizing young men and women “is detrimental to building sustainable peace and countering violent extremism.”

It expresses concern that terrorists and their supporters are increasingly using the internet to recruit and incite young people “to commit terrorist acts.”

The resolution is a follow-up to one adopted in December 2015 that cited the rise of radicalization among young people. The earlier resolution urged the 193 U.N. member states to consider ways to give youth a greater voice in decision-making at local, national, regional and international levels.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App