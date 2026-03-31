‘I gave up my career to leak this’: UN envoy resigns over claims of planned nuclear strike on Iran

Safa shared a photograph of Tehran and detailed the human cost of a nuclear attack on the city. (Photo: X/ @mhdksafa)

Mohamad Safa, a diplomat at the United Nations and a UN representative for the Patriotic Vision Association (PVA), stepped down from his post while accusing the international body of preparing for the possible usage of nuclear weapons in Iran.

Announcing his resignation in a post on X, Safa detailed the reason behind his decision in a letter and said that he could no longer continue in his role “at a time when the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use.”

Safa shared a photograph of Tehran and detailed the human cost of a nuclear attack on the city.

I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran.



This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It's not some low… pic.twitter.com/BnzB4F3001 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 29, 2026

“This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It’s not some low population desert. There are families, children, family pets. Regular working class people with dreams. You’re sick to want war. Tehran is a city of nearly 10,000,000 people. Imagine nuking Washington, Berlin, Paris, London, or beyond, bombed with nuclear weapons,” he wrote.

Safa has been associated with PVA since 2013 while also serving as its executive director. PVA, which is an international organization, holds special consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

After much reflection, and after it became clear to me that some UN seniors are serving a powerful lobby and not the UN, I have decided to suspend all my duties as PVA Main Representative at the UN and from all UN committees/groups of which I am a member.



I cannot in good… pic.twitter.com/6L93K9ZP7N — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 27, 2026

Safa wrote that he decided to resign from his diplomatic career in order to “leak the information” and that some senior figures at the United Nations have been “serving a powerful lobby” and not the international body.

“I don’t think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran…I gave up my diplomatic career to leak this information. I suspended my duties so as not to be part of or a witness to this crime against humanity,” Safa said.

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Earlier, officials at the World Health Organisation (WHO) had reportedly acknowledged that they were preparing for a “worst case scenario” of nuclear catastrophe if the war in West Asia between US-Israel and Iran escalates further.