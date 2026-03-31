‘I gave up my career to leak this’: UN envoy resigns over claims of planned nuclear strike on Iran

Mohamad Safa's resignation sparks concern after he alleged UN preparations for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran amid rising geopolitical tensions.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 31, 2026 12:54 AM IST First published on: Mar 31, 2026 at 12:54 AM IST
UN ENVOY MOHAMAD SAFA RESIGNSSafa shared a photograph of Tehran and detailed the human cost of a nuclear attack on the city. (Photo: X/ @mhdksafa)

Mohamad Safa, a diplomat at the United Nations and a UN representative for the Patriotic Vision Association (PVA), stepped down from his post while accusing the international body of preparing for the possible usage of nuclear weapons in Iran.

Announcing his resignation in a post on X, Safa detailed the reason behind his decision in a letter and said that he could no longer continue in his role “at a time when the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use.”

Safa shared a photograph of Tehran and detailed the human cost of a nuclear attack on the city.

“This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It’s not some low population desert. There are families, children, family pets. Regular working class people with dreams. You’re sick to want war. Tehran is a city of nearly 10,000,000 people. Imagine nuking Washington, Berlin, Paris, London, or beyond, bombed with nuclear weapons,” he wrote.

Safa has been associated with PVA since 2013 while also serving as its executive director. PVA, which is an international organization, holds special consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Safa wrote that he decided to resign from his diplomatic career in order to “leak the information” and that some senior figures at the United Nations have been “serving a powerful lobby” and not the international body.

“I don’t think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran…I gave up my diplomatic career to leak this information. I suspended my duties so as not to be part of or a witness to this crime against humanity,” Safa said.

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Earlier, officials at the World Health Organisation (WHO) had reportedly acknowledged that they were preparing for a “worst case scenario” of nuclear catastrophe if the war in West Asia between US-Israel and Iran escalates further.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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