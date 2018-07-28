UN ‘committed to continue to support’ Pak EC: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Source: Reuters) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Source: Reuters)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “looks forward” to the formation of a new government in Pakistan and stressed the world body’s commitment to support the country’s Election Commission amid allegations by a group of political parties of vote rigging.

Guterres congratulated the people of Pakistan for “exercising their constitutional right to vote” during national elections on July 25 and reaffirming their commitment to a democratic Pakistan.

In a statement issued yesterday by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres commended Pakistan’s EC “for the organisation of the elections, noting positive initiatives related to training and efforts to enhance the inclusion of women, persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups, as well as first-time voters, in the electoral process.”

He said the UN was committed to continue to support the Election Commission, as a group of Pakistani political parties said they are rejecting the results alleging vote rigging.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party headed by former international cricket star and national team captain Imran Khan, has emerged as the single largest party.

Khan’s party was inching closer to form the government with the support of allies and independent candidates.

It had won 115 of the 270 National Assembly seats on which elections were held and was leading on another two where counting was still on two days after the polls, according official results.

There are allegations of rigging of the poll in his favour. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and some other political parties at a meeting yesterday in Islamabad rejected the outcomes of the poll and demanded a “transparent” re-election.

But Khan claimed victory and said he was ready to probe the allegations of rigging in the polls after coming to power.

The UN secretary general’s spokesperson said Guterres was looking forward to the formation of the new government and “wishes it success in providing the people of Pakistan a stable, democratic, and prosperous future.”

