UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive, begin negotiations

The United Nations chief urged the Taliban on Friday to immediately halt its offensive across Afghanistan and negotiate in good faith to avert a prolonged civil war.

In his first and strongest appeal to the Islamic militant group, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists.

He said: It is particularly horrifying and heart breaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away from them.”

This is the moment to halt the offensive, Guterres said. This is the moment to start serious negotiation. This is the moment to avoid a prolonged civil war or the isolation of Afghanistan.