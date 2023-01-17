scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

UN blacklists LeT deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as ‘global terrorist’

The UN Security Council's Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee added Makki Monday to its list of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

LeT deputy chief Abdul Rehman MakkiLeT deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki. (ANI Photo)
Listen to this article
UN blacklists LeT deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as ‘global terrorist’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pakistan-based deputy chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Abdul Rehman Makki has been blacklisted as a global terrorist by the United Nations.

The UN Security Council’s Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee added Makki Monday to its list of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

In June last year, China had put a hold, at the last moment, on a joint proposal by India and the US to list Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 08:19 IST
Next Story

Protests in Germany against coal mine expansion: Has Russia Ukraine conflict forced Europe to use more coal?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close