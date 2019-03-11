UN ban on Azhar: ‘Responsible solution’ can only come through talks, says China

With a section of the international community leading a proposal to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United National Security Council (UNSC), China on Monday said that it has adopted a “responsible attitude” and followed the “rules and procedures” of the UNSC Resolution 1267 sanctions committee.

“On China’s position on the designation of terrorist by 1267 committee that is consistent and clear, the country has adopted a responsible attitude, followed rules and procedures of this committee and participated in these discussions in a responsible manner,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said. “Only through responsible discussions can we come to a responsible solution,” he added.

During the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefing in the national capital, Lu was asked if Azhar’s listing at the UNSC was discussed during the current round of tensions between India and Pakistan. “China has engaged in mediation efforts on both sides and helped talks to promote easing of tensions and has made enormous efforts. While exchanging ideas, security is an important topic and I can say that our talks were wide-ranging and quite deep,” he said.

For the last 10 years, China has single-handedly blocked the listing of Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist” at the UNSC Resolution 1267 sanctions committee. Three attempts in the last decade – 2009, 2016 and 2017 – have been blocked by Beijing at Islamabad’s behest.

The proposal to list Masood Azhar at the UNSC, which has been sponsored by France and backed by the US and the UK, has also seen India reaching out to member nations of the UNSC ahead of the March 13 deadline to discuss any objections.