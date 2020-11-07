UN aviation agency asks Iran to expedite investigation of downed jet

A security official examines debris at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 that the United States and its allies have intelligence that the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed in Iran had been shot down. (Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times)

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Friday asked Iran to expedite the investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in January.

The recommendation from ICAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that works to ensure safety in international air transport, comes nearly 10 months after a Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people.

“We have had several exchanges with the Iranian CAA in which we urged its authorities to expedite the accident investigation,” ICAO council president Salvatore Sciacchitano said.

