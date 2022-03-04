UN atomic agency: No radiation release at Ukraine plant

The head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog says there has been no release of radiation at the Ukrainian nuclear plant that was targeted.

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general said that the agency has been in contact with the Ukrainian nuclear regulator and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after a building on the site was hit.

That caused a fire that was extinguished. Rafael Mariano Grossi said two people on the site were injured in the fire.

He said that the operator and the regulator say the situation “continues to be extremely tense and challenging.”

He said that only one reactor is operating at about 60%.