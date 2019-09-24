PM Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was illegal, rules UK Supreme Court

In a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country’s Brexit deadline was illegal, reported AP.

The apex court’s ruling declared the order to suspend Parliament “void and of no effect.

Supreme Court President Brenda Hale observed that the suspension was “unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.”

This case, in a way, is perceived as a rare confrontation between the PM, the Parliament and courts over their rights and responsibilities. The larger meaning behind this case revolved around whether Johnson acted lawfully when he advised the queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks during a crucial time frame before the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline when Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union.

Following the verdict, British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded that Boris Johnson call a new election. During Labour Party’s annual conference in Brighton, Corbyn was quoted as saying by Reuters, “I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to ‘consider his position’.”

