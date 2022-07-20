UK’s Sunak and Truss go through to final stage of leadership contest

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday made it through to the final stage of the leadership contest (File Photo)

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday made it through to the final stage of the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated. The full results are below: Candidate Fifth round votes Rishi Sunak 137 Liz Truss 113 Penny Mordaunt 105