Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

UK’s Suella Braverman has left job as interior minister, says report

The Guardian cited sources saying her departure was "at the behest" of new finance minister Jeremy Hunt. 

UKBritain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 18, 2022. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Britain’s Suella Braverman has left her job as interior minister, the Guardian reported on Wednesday, adding to the turmoil surrounding Prime Minister Liz Truss’s six-week premiership.

The Sun’s political editor said Braverman had been fired. If confirmed Braverman’s departure would mark the second of Truss’s most senior ministers to be replaced in less than a week, after she sacked her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday.

The Guardian cited sources saying her departure was “at the behest” of Kwarteng’s replacement Jeremy Hunt. Former transport minister Grant Shapps is being tipped to replace her, the newspaper said.

The Home Office declined to comment on the reports.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 09:03:56 pm
