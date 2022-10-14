scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

UK’s Liz Truss reverses plan to cut corporation tax

Lis Truss also fired Kwasi Kwarteng as Treasury chief on Friday, replacing him with former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London, Friday Oct. 14, 2022, following the sacking of the finance minister in response to a budget that sparked markets chaos. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has abandoned a planned cut to corporation tax, scrapping a key part of an economic plan that sparked weeks of market and political turmoil.

Truss said at a hastily arranged news conference Friday that she was acting to “reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.”

Truss is trying to restore order after three weeks of turmoil sparked by the government’s tax-cutting “mini budget.”

The Sept. 23 statement sent the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar and led the Bank of England to step in to prevent a wider economic crisis.

Truss vowed to press on with other aspects of her economic plan, saying “I want to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy.

