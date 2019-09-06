UK’s House of Lords approves Bill seeking to block October no-deal Brexit

The Upper chamber of the British Parliament Friday approved a Bill which aims to block a no-deal exit on October 31. This move by the House of Lords forces Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a three-month delay for Britain’s departure from the European Union without a divorce agreement.

Advertising

The upper chamber voted for the bill which has already been passed by the elected House of Commons and it is likely to become law within a few days if it gets the Royal assent. The House of Lords approved the bill without a formal vote at its final stage.

Meanwhile, dubbing the bill as “surrender bill”, Johnson had said the UK must leave the bloc on the scheduled date of October 31, even if there is no deal. On Thursday, he had maintained he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than delay Brexit.

He had also challenged his rival Jeremy Corbyn for an early election on October 15 to allow voters decide who they want to negotiate Brexit at a summit in Brussels. However, Oppositon parties had rejected his idea for early elections, saying they are not willing to let him dictate the timing of such a vote.

-with inputs from agencies