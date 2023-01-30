scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Ukrainians to get millions of LED light bulbs to ease energy shortfall

Government officials have said that about 40 per cent of Ukraine's energy system has been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File photo)

Ukrainians were urged on Monday to swap old light bulbs for free energy-efficient LED bulbs under a scheme intended to ease an energy shortfall caused by Russian attacks.

Launching a programme backed by the European Union and aimed at replacing 50 million light bulbs, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said all adults would be able to exchange five incandescent light bulbs for five LED bulbs at post offices.

The goal is in the next few months to reduce by a quarter the energy deficit caused by Russian missile and drone strikes on power infrastructure that have frequently left millions of Ukrainians without light, water or heating. “Ukraine is fighting on military, economic and energy fronts,” Svyrydenko told a news briefing. “It is an important step to reduce pressure on Ukraine’s energy system.”

One LED bulb uses eight times less electricity than the older bulbs, she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

Energy savings are vital to help Ukrainians get through the first winter since Russia invaded their country.

Government officials have said that about 40% of the energy system has been damaged, and some Ukrainian power plants are in territory that has been occupied by Russian forces.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said on Monday the energy deficit was “significant”, with consumption growing at the start of the working week and temperatures falling below zero. It enforced scheduled electricity shutdowns across the country.

Advertisement

Matti Maasikas, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, said the 27-nation bloc would provide up 30 million LED light bulbs and France would provide another 5 million bulbs. Maasikas said the EU was also providing generators and other equipment.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 21:01 IST
Next Story

Bengaluru: Inter-college fest launched to draft plans for promoting bus usage

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close