Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Ukrainian embassies receive ‘bloody packages’ containing animal eyes: Kyiv

The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, were sent to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno, spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

spain, madrid, Ukraine embassyPolice officers stand outside the U.S. Embassy in Madrid after a suspected explosive device hidden in an envelope was mailed to the embassy, in the wake of other packages sent to targets connected to Spanish support of Ukraine, amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Madrid, Spain December 1, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Several Ukrainian embassies abroad have received “bloody packages” containing animal eyes, the foreign ministry said on Friday, after a series of letter bombs were sent to addresses in Spain including Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid.

“We are studying the meaning of this message,” Nikolenko wrote in a statement on Facebook, adding that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has ordered all the embassies and consulates concerned to be placed under heightened security.

Six letter bombs have been sent this week to targets in Spain, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the U.S. Embassy to Madrid, prompting Spain to step up security.

Nikolenko said the entrance to the flat of the ambassador to the Vatican had been vandalised. An embassy source in Rome said human faeces were left in front of the door.

Nikolenko also said that the embassy in Kazakhstan had received a bomb threat, which was subsequently not confirmed.

The embassy in the United States received a letter containing an article that was critical about Ukraine, he said. The letter, like most of the others, originated from one European country, he said, without giving details.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 07:13:20 pm
