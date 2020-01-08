Boeing 737 with 170 aboard crashes after take-off in Iran

The flight crashed minutes after take-off The flight crashed minutes after take-off

Ukraine Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Today: A Boeing 737 flight — belonging to Ukraine International Airlines — with 170 passengers and crew aboard crashed due to technical problems minutes after take-off near an airport in Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, news agency AP quoted civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh as saying. “The plane is on fire but we have sent crews … and we may be able to save some passengers.” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency services, told the television.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterwards, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA said according to preliminary information “the plane was bound for Kiev … and had 180 passengers and crew.”

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

This is a developing story

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd