Monday, March 14, 2022
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to address US Congress on Wednesday

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the development in a joint letter to US lawmakers.

By: Reuters |
March 14, 2022 8:04:15 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AP/File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will virtually address the US Congress at 9 am (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint letter to US lawmakers.

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine,” they wrote on Monday.

