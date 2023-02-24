Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he plans to meet China’s Xi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping but did not say when such a meeting might take place.

“I plan to meet Xi Jinping and believe this will be beneficial for our countries and for security in the world,” he told a news conference in Kyiv on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy had earlier reiterated that he would not hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

