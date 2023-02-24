scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he plans to meet China’s Xi

Zelenskiy had earlier reiterated that he would not hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he plans to meet China’s Xi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping but did not say when such a meeting might take place.

“I plan to meet Xi Jinping and believe this will be beneficial for our countries and for security in the world,” he told a news conference in Kyiv on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy had earlier reiterated that he would not hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also Read
British-born schoolgirl who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citize...
India abstains in UNGA on Ukraine resolution, asks: 'Are we anywhere near...
G20 Russia ukraine war
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Is it a 'Crisis' or a 'War', G20 communique goes...
Biden picks Ajay Banga for president of World Bank

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 23:59 IST
Next Story

Sunil Mehta resigns as director of Adani Green Energy following his appointment as IndusInd Bank chairman

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close