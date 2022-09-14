scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Ukraine’s military claims Iranian suicide drone used by Russia

U.S. intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine.

In this file photo released Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by Imamedia, a triangle-shaped suicide drone approaches the target during a drill in Iran. Ukraine's military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered a similar Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance. (Imamedia via AP, File)

Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.

U.S. intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine. While Iran initially denied it, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has boasted in recent days about arming the world’s top powers.

The Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate published images of the wreckage of the drone. It resembled a triangle, or delta-shaped, drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed-136, or “Witness” in Farsi.

Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv’s offensive that has punched through Russian lines around Kharkiv on the eastern front, the Ukrainian military said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

The image suggested the Shahed drone had been shot down by Ukrainian forces and hadn’t detonated on impact as designed, though little other information was immediately released by Kyiv. An inscription on the drone identified it as an “M214 Gran-2,” which didn’t immediately correspond to known Russian weaponry.

Also Read |C Raja Mohan writes | Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ground

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment. Russia did not acknowledge the Ukrainian claim.

The British military in an intelligence update Wednesday similarly noted the Ukrainian shootdown claim, saying, “Russia has highly likely deployed Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles… in Ukraine for the first time.”

Advertisement

“The loss of a Shahed-136 near the front lines suggests there is a realistic possibility that Russia is attempting to use the system to conduct tactical strikes rather than against more-strategic targets farther into Ukrainian territory,” the British said.

Iran has multiple version of the Shahed, which have overflown a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf, been used by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, attacked oil depots in Saudi Arabia and allegedly killed two sailors aboard an oil tanker off Oman in 2021.

The triangle-shaped Shahed is believed to have a range of around 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles), the British military said.

Advertisement

Iran has issued few details about the drone, though it appeared in military propaganda footage in January 2021.

Experts refer to such bomb-carrying drones as “loitering munitions.” The drone flies to a destination, likely programmed before its flight, and either explodes in the air over the target or on impact against it.

Iran has drawn closer to Russia as it faces crushing sanctions over the collapse of the nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord. Negotiations over the deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for sanctions being lifted, again appear deadlocked.

Ukraine and Iran also have tense relations, stemming from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:05:32 am
Next Story

Watch: Accident victim ferried to hospital on JCB; BJP MLA says ambulances were available

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data
In Karnataka

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement