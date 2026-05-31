Ukraine’s battlefield transformation: Inside Kyiv’s robotic fleet reshaping war with Russia

A Ukrainian soldier prepares an interceptor drone during a Russia's aerial attack at an undisclosed location near Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo/AP)

The Russia-Ukraine war is witnessing a massive transformation with Kyiv introducing robots, drones, and remotely piloted tanks to the battlefields.

As the war enters its fifth year, Ukraine is shifting much of its war effort to machines, giving Kyiv an edge over a stretched Russian force, according to a report by CNN.

In April, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukraine had captured a Russian position entirely by deploying robots and drones, adding that since January, unmanned systems had carried out 22,000 missions.

Robots helping overcome challenges

The use of robotic systems helped the Ukrainian units overcome challenges like manpower shortages and uncertainty over the support from the United States.