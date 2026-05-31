Ukraine’s battlefield transformation: Inside Kyiv’s robotic fleet reshaping war with Russia

The Russia-Ukraine war is witnessing a massive transformation with Kyiv introducing robots, drones, and remotely piloted tanks to the battlefields.
As the war enters its fifth year, Ukraine is shifting much of its war effort to machines, giving Kyiv an edge over a stretched Russian force, according to a report by CNN.
In April, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukraine had captured a Russian position entirely by deploying robots and drones, adding that since January, unmanned systems had carried out 22,000 missions.
Robots helping overcome challenges
The use of robotic systems helped the Ukrainian units overcome challenges like manpower shortages and uncertainty over the support from the United States.
The military said that the operations conducted by unmanned systems have helped significantly reduce battlefield casualties, according to the report.
The assaults that were carried out by the unmanned ground vehicles secured outcomes that would have otherwise required thousands of soldiers and led to risking heavy losses.
Combat robots, equipped with large explosive payloads, have gradually taken over as the key part of modern warfare.
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The technology, designed to attack enemy trenches and fortified positions, has transformed battlefield tactics by throwing the spotlight on technical expertise, remote coordination and military innovation.
The report said that engineers and software experts now play a key role in Ukraine’s war efforts. Tech specialists helm the improvisation of robotic systems, while also ensuring that the communication links between operators and machines remain fully functional during any military operation.
Kyiv is also making sustained efforts to expand its robotic fleet by adding new and varied types of automated machines to the battlefield.
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Some of these robots, according to the report, are remote-controlled weapons that are armed with heavy machine guns, hidden in a strategic spot for a long time and then remotely ordered to fire when the enemy approaches.
The report highlighted the rapid acceleration of Ukraine’s battlefield automation over the past year, with unmanned ground vehicles, which were once rare on the battlefield, becoming increasingly common across a wide spectrum of military operations.
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