Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv

Zelenskiy said they discussed the most important issues both for our countries and global security.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and a phone call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP/FILE)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday depicting him meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv.

“During today’s meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 07:24:39 pm
