Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv

Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday depicting him meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv.
Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.
We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧
Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу.
Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022Subscriber Only Stories
“During today’s meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.