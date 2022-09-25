scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Ukraine won’t give in to rhetoric on nuclear weapons: Foreign Minister Kuleba

"We call on all nuclear powers to speak out now and make it clear to Russia that such rhetorics put the world at risk and will not be tolerated," Kuleba said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks to reporters after a high level Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said that Russia’s statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons were “absolutely unacceptable” and Kyiv would not give into them.

Ukraine has requested an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting over the referendums, accusing Russia of violating the U.N. Charter by attempting to change Ukraine’s borders, foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

Putin on Wednesday ordered the first mobilization since World War Two, sending some Russian men heading swiftly to borders, with traffic at frontier crossings with Finland and Georgia surging and prices for air tickets from Moscow rocketing.

More than 2,000 people have been detained across Russia for protesting the draft, including 798 people detained in 33 towns on Saturday, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info.

Frustration has even spread to pro-Kremlin media, with one editor at the state-run RT news channel complaining that problems like call-up papers being sent to the wrong men were “infuriating people”.

When asked on Saturday why so many Russians were leaving the country, Lavrov pointed to the right of freedom of movement.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 10:54:26 am
