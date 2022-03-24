Ukraine war top developments: Biden lands in Europe; 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers killed so far, says NATO

With US President Joe Biden in Brussels to push for further action against Russia amid the ongoing war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “meaningful steps” by the NATO, European Union (EU) and G7 leaders.

Here are the top developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:

🔴 NATO has estimated that anywhere between 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war against Ukraine ever since it began in late February. While Ukraine has not revealed its losses, Zelenskyy, nearly two weeks ago, had confirmed that 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died in the war.

🔴 Biden has arrived in Brussels for a four-day visit to Europe, during which he will also travel to a key NATO ally, Poland. He is expected to hold meetings with NATO, EU and G7 leaders to discuss further strategies to end the war. He will also be announcing more sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, news agency AP has reported.

Members of Japan’s lower house of parliament applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP) Members of Japan’s lower house of parliament applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP)

🔴 Zelenskyy in a video message Wednesday stated that he will be speaking to NATO members for “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including weapons to curb the Russian onslaught.

🔴 The UK is set to double the number of missiles it sends to Ukraine, The Guardian has reported. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK will be sending 6,000 new defensive missiles, as well as £25 million to help Ukraine fund its defence forces.

A man helps a disable elderly Ukrainian to embark a train as a child waves at the train station in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP) A man helps a disable elderly Ukrainian to embark a train as a child waves at the train station in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP)

🔴 The United Nations on Thursday will be voting on a resolution that holds Russia accountable for the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Russia has called the resolution “anti-Russian” and called out its supporters — the 90 countries backing the resolution — for politicising aid.

🔴 The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), meanwhile, defeated a Russia-backed resolution that acknowledged Ukraine’s growing humanitarian needs, however, didn’t mention the Russian invasion that caused the escalating crisis. Russia got support only from China, while 13 other council members, including India, abstained.

🔴 More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the four weeks since Russia began the invasion, the UN has estimated.