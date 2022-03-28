Ukraine top developments: Both sides to hold talks in Turkey; Russia withdrew some troops from Kyiv, says Ukraine

Even as Russia and Ukraine have agreed to hold talks in Turkey, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence accused Russia of trying to split the nation into two as the Kremlin shifted focus to the occupied territories of Donbass in the east. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at the West for its lack of decisiveness over sending fighter jets and other weapons amid the Russian onslaught.

Here are the top developments from the war:

🔴 In its latest operational report, the Ukrainian forces claimed that following significant losses, Russia has withdrawn troops, which were surrounding Kyiv, and have rerouted them to Belarus. “The withdrawal of up to 2 BTGs from the 106th Airborne Division from the territory of the Kyiv oblast to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is noted,” the update read.

A Ukranian serviceman walks past the wreck of a Russian tank in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv. (Reuters) A Ukranian serviceman walks past the wreck of a Russian tank in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv. (Reuters)

🔴 A Ukrainian top official stated over Facebook that both sides have agreed to hold talks in Turkey to end the month-long war. While Davyd Arakhamia, the leader in parliament of the faction of the ruling Servant of the People party, said the talks will begin Monday, the Russian delegation has said they will begin Tuesday.

🔴 Zelenskyy in his video address Sunday stated that Ukraine will focus on “sovereignty and territorial integrity” during the talks in Turkey. Shortly before that, he reiterated his earlier stance while speaking to reporters, signalling that Ukraine was ready to consider a neutral status — staying out of NATO — and offered security guarantees to Russia, which included keeping the country nuclear-free.

🔴 Zelenskyy also added that the issue of neutrality should be put to vote in a referendum once Russia withdraws its troops. Moscow, however, banned the interview from being publicised in Russia, threatening action against those who broadcast it.

Destroyed cars are seen in front of an apartment building which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. (Reuters) Destroyed cars are seen in front of an apartment building which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. (Reuters)

🔴 “I’ve talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I’m in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism and firmness are astonishing,” Zelenskyy said in the video address Sunday, adding “If only those (Western nations) who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage.”

🔴 The Ukrainian President has claimed that at least 2,000 children have been deported from Mariupol to Russia. “Which means they were abducted. Because we do not know the exact locations of all these children,” Zelenskyy said in a press release. The city continues to be blockaded by Russian troops, according to the President.

🔴 Speaking out against Russia’s increased focus on the contested territories in the east, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said, “The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine.”

People demonstrating in support of Ukraine gather outside the Houses of Parliament, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Reuters) People demonstrating in support of Ukraine gather outside the Houses of Parliament, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Reuters)

🔴 A rocket hit an oil base in Volyn, the capital of Lutsk, which is 120-km north of Lviv, AP reported. The regional governor Yuriy Pohulyaiko did not specify the exact location or the number of casualties if any.

🔴 Leaders have been quick to downplay US President Joe Biden’s remark on Russia’s Vladimir Putin, saying “this man cannot remain in power”. While the White House and other US officials have clarified that Biden did not call for a regime change, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday added that neither NATO nor US does not aim to remove Putin.

🔴 The Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night saw a tribute to Ukraine. The tribute began with a short speech by Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis, following which a screen called for extending help to the war-hit nation in any way possible. The attendees then expressed support by going silent for 30 seconds.

— With agencies inputs