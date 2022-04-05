Ukraine war highlights: Zelenskyy to address UNSC today; calls grow for tougher sanctions on Russia

Amid outrage over civilian deaths in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the UN Security Council later on Tuesday. As evidence of alleged torture and killings grows, with bodies being found in the streets of Bucha, calls for tougher sanctions and cutting off gas imports have been raised.

Here are the top developments from the Russia-Ukraine war:

🔴 US President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, must be tried for war crimes after videos and images showing corpses of civilians, allegedly killed at close range, were reported from the town of Bucha amid the withdrawal of Russia’s troops.

🔴 The discovery of bodies is expected to be at the front of the upcoming session of the UN Security Council Tuesday, where Zelenskyy is set to address the diplomats.

🔴 Zelenskyy who visited Bucha Monday has labelled the killings as “genocide” and called for tougher sanctions.

🔴 France and Germany have announced that they will expel Russian diplomats in the wake of the killings. German news agency DPA quoted German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as saying that the diplomats being expelled are those “whom we attribute to the Russian intelligence services.”

🔴 Moscow, on the other hand, had denied these allegations, accusing the West of faking the visuals to discredit Russian troops.

🔴 Ukraine’s General Staff in its latest report has said that Russia is regrouping its troops and preparing for an offensive in Donbas. “The goal is to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” the update posted on the General Staff’s Facebook page says.

🔴 While attempting to evacuate civilians, a team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was stopped from entering Mariupol. According to news agency Reuters, the team was held nearby in Manhush. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister has said that the team was being held by “occupation authorities”.

🔴 On Tuesday, however, the Deputy PM announced that seven humanitarian corridors will be opened, including from Mariupol and the Russian-controlled Berdyansk. Residents of the two cities will be able to leave for Zaporizhzhia on their own transport.

🔴 According to the latest update by Britain’s Ministry of Defense, Ukraine has “retaken key terrain” and forced Russian troops to retreat north of Kyiv and around the northern city of Chernihiv. It added, “low-level fighting is likely to continue in some parts of the newly recaptured regions, but diminish significantly over this week as the remainder of Russian forces withdraws.”

🔴 Extending support to Ukraine, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Tuesday returned from Poland with 20 Ukrainians, who have been displaced by the war.

— with input from agencies