Ukraine strikes Russia’s Primorsk oil hub and ‘shadow fleet’ in massive drone swarm

Ukraine launched a swarm of drones targeting the port of Primorsk, one of northwest Russia’s largest export hubs, on Sunday, news agency Reuters reported. Primorsk lies along the Baltic Sea and has the capacity to handle 1 million barrels of oil per day. Earlier, Russian drone and missile strikes in Ukraine killed 10 people.

The fire had been put out, and there were no oil spills that had been reported because of the attack, Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko was quoted as saying by news agency DW. More than 60 drones had been brought down across the area, the Regional Governor said on the Telegram app.

Ukraine has fired drones at Russian energy infrastructure in recent months to damage the whole Russian economy and fuel supplies to their forces.

Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ hit

Near the entrance to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Ukraine hit two shadow fleet tankers, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quoted as saying Sunday.

The shadow tankers are aged vessels which were used to ship Russia’s authorised oil across the world, he added.

“These tankers had been actively used to transport oil — not anymore,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

On the same day, he reached the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, ahead of the European Political Community summit, which was held the next day.

“Many meetings ahead. The key priority is more security and coordination for all of us,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

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Zelenskyy, during the Yerevan summit, told Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo that an agreement “in the format of the Drone Deal” would help in strengthening their bilateral ties. He also thanked the Norwegian PM for his support for Ukraine.

Daily drone attacks continue

Ukraine fired 334 drones at Russia overnight, Moscow’s Defence Ministry said. Russia fired 268 drones and one ballistic missile at Ukraine, Kyiv’s air force said.

The regional governor said that a man was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack near Moscow.

Attacks in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, home to vital export terminals, led to the deaths of two people, regional Governor Oleg Kiper said.

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“Facilities and equipment for the port infrastructure were also damaged,” he said.

Another third person was killed during a Russian strike in the frontline region of Kherson, southern Ukraine, according to officials.