scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Ukraine strikes digital trade agreement with Britain

Britain has sought to support Ukraine during the war, providing weapons but also taking economic steps, such as cutting tariffs on all Ukrainian goods to zero.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talk as they observe destroyed Russian military vehicles installed in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP/PTI)

Britain on Wednesday said it had agreed in principle a digital trade deal with Ukraine, the eastern European country’s first such agreement as it seeks support for its economy following Russia’s invasion.

Britain has sought to support Ukraine during the war, providing weapons but also taking economic steps, such as cutting tariffs on all Ukrainian goods to zero.

Talks on the digital deal began in the summer and were fast-tracked with a view to supporting Ukraine’s economy through the war and afterwards.

“This agreement will mean our businesses and governments can collaborate even more and ensure Ukrainians have access to essential goods and services digital trade opens up,” British trade minister Kemi Badenoch said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...Premium
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

“This will help protect jobs, livelihoods and families now and in Ukraine’s post-war future.”

The deal covers areas such as streamlining digital border processes, cross-border data flows, electronic transactions and e-signatures.

Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s first deputy minister and minister for trade and economy, will be in London to mark the agreement.

Advertisement

“The UK-UA Digital Trade Agreement has enshrined core freedoms for trade in digital goods and services,” Svyrydenko said.

It is Britain’s second digital trade agreement, after one with Singapore was reached earlier this year.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 09:28:59 am
Next Story

In the name of the father-in-law and his spirit, Dimple on campaign in Mainpuri

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close