‘Justified response to Russian attacks’: Ukrainian drones set Moscow’s oil refinery ablaze

Several Ukrainian drones hit multiple locations across Moscow on Thursday (Jun 18), setting ablaze an oil refinery.
The missile salvo prompted the Russian capital’s airport to suspend flights. The traffic on the city’s ring road, near the oil refinery, was halted, the broadcaster RIA cited the interior ministry as saying.
The Russian authorities said that the country’s air defence systems intercepted and downed 555 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions over several regions overnight.
“Air defence forces are continuing to repel a large-scale attack. Several drones managed to reach the [Moscow oil refinery],” said Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow’s mayor. He said that a shopping centre was also damaged in the strikes.
The Ukrainian attacks come as Russia launched a major strike targeting Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of hitting Ukraine with “systemic strikes”.
‘Fully justified response to Russian attacks,’ says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirming the Ukrainian strikes, said that his forces struck the Moscow oil refinery for the second time this week, as well as targets in Rostov and occupied regions.
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Calling the operations a justified response to Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian communities, he thanked his country’s defence and intelligence sectors for crippling Russia’s war infrastructure.
Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to… pic.twitter.com/NhFl4FlT9L
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 18, 2026
“Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors’ work against facilities that sustain Russia’s war machine,” Zelenskyy said.
He further noted that international partners have hailed the accuracy of Ukraine’s long-range strikes, further emphasising that the war must end and Russia must be pushed toward diplomacy.
“I thank our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine for their coordinated efforts – the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, Defense Intelligence, and our missile brigade for their precision. In recent days, all of our partners have noted the precision and effectiveness of our mid-range strikes and long-range sanctions. It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy,” he added.
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