‘Justified response to Russian attacks’: Ukrainian drones set Moscow’s oil refinery ablaze

Several Ukrainian drones hit multiple locations across Moscow on Thursday (Jun 18), setting ablaze an oil refinery.

The missile salvo prompted the Russian capital’s airport to suspend flights. The traffic on the city’s ring road, near the oil refinery, was halted, the broadcaster RIA ​cited ‌the ​interior ministry ​as saying.

The Russian authorities said that the country’s air defence systems intercepted and downed 555 ​Ukrainian drones over ​multiple ⁠regions over several regions overnight.

“Air defence forces are continuing to repel a large-scale attack. Several drones managed to reach the [Moscow oil refinery],” said Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow’s mayor. He said that a shopping centre was also damaged in the strikes.