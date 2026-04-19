Ukraine shooting kills six as gunman opens fire on pedestrians, takes hostage

A police officer is seen at the site where a gunman killed at least six people in the streets before being shot dead by police, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

A man opened fire in Ukraine’s Kyiv on Saturday, killing six and wounding several others, Ukrainian officials told BBC.

The incident took place in the southern Holosiivskyi district when the attacker, a local resident, according to Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, began firing at pedestrians before taking hostages in a nearby supermarket.

Following the shootout with police, the attacker was killed in the supermarket, Klymenko told BBC.

He said that the police spoke to the shooter for 40 minutes while he was in the supermarket, with officials describing him as someone “acting chaotically”.

“We tried to persuade him, realising that there was an injured person there,” Klymenko explained, according to the BBC report. “We offered to bring in tourniquets to stop the bleeding and so on. But he did not respond, so the order was given to eliminate him, especially after he killed one of the hostages.”