Ukraine seeks 20-year US security guarantee before signing peace deal

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waves as he prepares to address the audience during a session at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Ukraine is seeking a minimum 20-year security guarantee from the United States before agreeing to any peace deal with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, according to The Guardian.

Speaking ahead of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the US scheduled for next week, Zelenskyy stressed that Kyiv needed “legally watertight” commitments to ensure long-term protection.

He said the US had so far proposed a 15-year arrangement, but Ukraine wanted a longer, binding framework that clearly defines the support Washington would provide to a planned European reassurance force in the event of a settlement.

Zelenskyy also urged European leaders to set a definitive date for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, noting that some EU officials have floated 2027 as a possible target.

Addressing the annual Munich gathering, Zelenskyy voiced frustration that discussions about concessions appeared to focus disproportionately on Ukraine rather than Russia.

“The Americans often return to the topic of concessions,” he said, adding that such proposals were frequently framed in terms of Ukrainian compromise.

Tensions remain between the US and Europe over the scope and clarity of security guarantees that would accompany any peace agreement. European governments have pressed Washington to outline its commitments before a deal is signed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a more diplomatic tone at the conference, saying that the US preferred to rebuild the global order in partnership with Europe, though he warned Washington could act alone if its conditions on issues such as climate, migration and trade were not met.

At a press conference, Zelenskyy rejected suggestions that Ukraine withdraw from the Donbas region in exchange for a swift peace. He said such a move was impossible because Ukrainians live there.

He also pushed back against US calls for elections to be held by mid-May, arguing that voting could only take place at least two months after a ceasefire to guarantee security for voters.

US President Donald Trump had earlier urged Zelenskyy to “get moving” on striking a deal with Moscow, though no clear consequences were outlined if talks stall.

Zelenskyy said Russia’s sustained strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure would feature prominently in upcoming negotiations in Geneva, claiming that nearly every power plant in the country had suffered damage.

He also sharply criticised Iran for supplying Shahed drones to Russia, saying they had inflicted significant destruction and casualties in Ukraine. Regimes that fuel conflict must not be given time to regroup, he argued.

Despite diplomatic efforts, European leaders reportedly remain sceptical about the prospects of an imminent breakthrough, with some predicting the war could continue for at least another two years.