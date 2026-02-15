Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Ukraine seeks 20-year US security guarantee before signing peace deal

Zelenskyy demands firm assurances from Washington and clear EU membership timeline at Munich summit

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 15, 2026 05:46 AM IST First published on: Feb 15, 2026 at 05:44 AM IST
Germany Munich Security ConferenceUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waves as he prepares to address the audience during a session at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Ukraine is seeking a minimum 20-year security guarantee from the United States before agreeing to any peace deal with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, according to The Guardian.

Speaking ahead of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the US scheduled for next week, Zelenskyy stressed that Kyiv needed “legally watertight” commitments to ensure long-term protection.

He said the US had so far proposed a 15-year arrangement, but Ukraine wanted a longer, binding framework that clearly defines the support Washington would provide to a planned European reassurance force in the event of a settlement.

Zelenskyy also urged European leaders to set a definitive date for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, noting that some EU officials have floated 2027 as a possible target.

Addressing the annual Munich gathering, Zelenskyy voiced frustration that discussions about concessions appeared to focus disproportionately on Ukraine rather than Russia.

Story continues below this ad
Germany Munich Security Conference
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the audience during a session at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

“The Americans often return to the topic of concessions,” he said, adding that such proposals were frequently framed in terms of Ukrainian compromise.

Tensions remain between the US and Europe over the scope and clarity of security guarantees that would accompany any peace agreement. European governments have pressed Washington to outline its commitments before a deal is signed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a more diplomatic tone at the conference, saying that the US preferred to rebuild the global order in partnership with Europe, though he warned Washington could act alone if its conditions on issues such as climate, migration and trade were not met.

At a press conference, Zelenskyy rejected suggestions that Ukraine withdraw from the Donbas region in exchange for a swift peace. He said such a move was impossible because Ukrainians live there.

Story continues below this ad

He also pushed back against US calls for elections to be held by mid-May, arguing that voting could only take place at least two months after a ceasefire to guarantee security for voters.

US President Donald Trump had earlier urged Zelenskyy to “get moving” on striking a deal with Moscow, though no clear consequences were outlined if talks stall.

Most Read
1Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Nahid Islam of NCP alleges nationwide post-poll violence, grabbing
2Will keep our interests in mind on foreign policy, says Tarique Rahman
3Meet Yuvraj Narayan, Indian-origin man who will lead DP World after Dubai ‘Sultan’ resigned amid Epstein files links
4Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Highlights :Tarique Rahman likely to be sworn in on Sunday as BNP heads for a 200+ seat landslide
5Russia killed Alexei Navalny with lethal toxin, claim Britain and four European allies
6‘Epstein was strangled not hanged,’ claims doctor who witnessed sex offender’s postmortem
Germany Munich Security Conference
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the audience during a session at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Zelenskyy said Russia’s sustained strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure would feature prominently in upcoming negotiations in Geneva, claiming that nearly every power plant in the country had suffered damage.

He also sharply criticised Iran for supplying Shahed drones to Russia, saying they had inflicted significant destruction and casualties in Ukraine. Regimes that fuel conflict must not be given time to regroup, he argued.

Story continues below this ad

Despite diplomatic efforts, European leaders reportedly remain sceptical about the prospects of an imminent breakthrough, with some predicting the war could continue for at least another two years.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 15, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us