July 26, 2022 9:39:10 pm
Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has sharply increased pressure in the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Europe without prior notice, the Ukrainian state pipeline operator company said on Tuesday.
Such pressure spikes could lead to emergencies including pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company said.
“Failing to inform the operator in a timely manner carries potential risks to the normal operation of the pipeline,” it said without making it clear whether such operations were currently at risk.
Gazprom could not be immediately reached for comment.
Subscriber Only Stories
Russia has continued to pump gas through Ukraine even as the two countries are engaged in war. On Monday, Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine was seen at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday versus 41.2 mcm a day earlier.
At the same time, citing instructions from an industry watchdog, Gazprom on Monday said gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline – which bypasses Ukraine – would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from Wednesday.
That is half of the current flows, which are already only 40% of normal capacity.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
This is how Saudi Arabia’s futuristic ‘zero-gravity vertical city’ will look like
Ukraine says Russia increased gas pipeline pressure without prior notice
Home Ministry gives security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson
Ratna Pathak Shah says there was ugliness in the star system of the 70s, actors were ‘obnoxious’ and ‘poor performers’
Active Telugu Film Producers Guild announces strike, will discuss pandemic-related issues
Shamshera box office: Ranbir Kapoor film’s opening weekend collections fall short of Jagga Jasoos and Besharam; final tally expected to be Rs 45 crore
Southern Command marks Kargil Vijay Diwas
Actor Vineeth Thattil arrested on attempt to murder charges
Putin to meet Turkey’s Erdogan in Sochi on Aug 5 – Ifax
Your Daily Wrap: Rajya Sabha suspends 19 Oppn MPs, FIR against Ranveer Singh; and more
‘Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction’
Approach of no action against govt staff despite being persistently wrong needs to stop: HC