Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people

The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production.

Assets of the sanctioned entities present in Ukraine are blocked, and their properties will be used for the country's defence, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. (File photo)

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to block Moscow’s and Minsk’s connections to his country.

“Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defence,” Zelenskiy said in a video address.

The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production, according to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The list includes Russian potash fertiliser producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia’s VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing both dealing with transport leasing.

Ukraine has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 16:30 IST
Two held over pro-Khalistan graffiti in West Delhi, police suspect role of terror outfits

