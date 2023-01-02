scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks

Kyiv Mayor said twenty two drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying Kyiv region and fifteen over neighbouring provinces.

Local residents carry their belongings as they leave their home ruined in the Saturday Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya (AP)
Russia deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down, Ukrainian officials said Monday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday morning that 40 exploding drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight, according to air defense forces, and all of them were destroyed.

Klitschko said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying Kyiv region and 15 over neighboring provinces. An infrastructure facility in the capital was damaged and an explosion occurred in one city district, the mayor said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that was caused by drones or other munitions.

In the outlying Kyiv region, which was also attacked with drones, a “critical infrastructure object” and residential buildings were hit, Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said. Seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, according to Gov. Vitali Kim, and three more were shot down in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 13:02 IST
